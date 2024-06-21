Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,372 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,372 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.54 and a 12 month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

