Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 1.1 %

Ashland stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

