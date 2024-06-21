Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 569,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 212,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.