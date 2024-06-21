Louise Beardmore Sells 4,197 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.92), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($54,235.69).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £181.08 ($230.09).

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UU opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.83) on Friday. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,039.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,046.75. The firm has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5,315.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 26,315.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UU. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.