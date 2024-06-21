Lynch & Associates IN Has $12.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

