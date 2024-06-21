MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,287,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $862.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $785.79 and a 200-day moving average of $729.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $516.54 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company has a market capitalization of $382.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

