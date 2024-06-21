MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 744 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.98 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day moving average is $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $506.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

