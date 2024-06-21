Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 14,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 511,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group raised Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Marpai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

