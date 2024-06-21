Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $3.32. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 148,715 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

