Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $181,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,830,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $335.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.40 and its 200-day moving average is $285.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $182.96 and a 52 week high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

