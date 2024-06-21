Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,588 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

