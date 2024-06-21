Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,446 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

