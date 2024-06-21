Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 468.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $501.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

In other news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

