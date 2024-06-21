Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

