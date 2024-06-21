M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Edward Braham Acquires 24,600 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($63,766.20).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Up 1.3 %

MNG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.62) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.33, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.39. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.