Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,704 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $344,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $445.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

