Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $445.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $450.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.