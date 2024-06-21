Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.54

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $20.52. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 13,144 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $343.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 9,615 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

