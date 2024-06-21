Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $39.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.7 %

MBLY stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.47, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.03. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

