Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1,473.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 223,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after purchasing an additional 91,813 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

MOH opened at $307.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.89 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

