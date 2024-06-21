Monero (XMR) Price Hits $167.57 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $48.92 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $167.57 or 0.00263039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,734.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.78 or 0.00615000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00114690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00069114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

