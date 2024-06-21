Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Get Montanaro European Smaller alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £265.20 million, a PE ratio of 780.56 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.86).

About Montanaro European Smaller

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.