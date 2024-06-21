Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MTE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £265.20 million, a PE ratio of 780.56 and a beta of 1.17. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12-month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.86).
About Montanaro European Smaller
