Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

