Montecito Bank & Trust Has $781,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

