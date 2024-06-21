Montecito Bank & Trust Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $278.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

