Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

