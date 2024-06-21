Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.