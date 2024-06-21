Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 197 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

