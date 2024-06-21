Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The company has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $795.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.85.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

