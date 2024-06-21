Morgan Stanley Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $60.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Benchmark boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $172,740,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after buying an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after buying an additional 2,432,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.