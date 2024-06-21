Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 22.2%

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 434,649,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 294,170,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

Further Reading

