Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Trading Down 0.1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 17,361 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $81.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

