MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

MP stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -91.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

