My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $246,290.03 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $246,290.03 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

