Naguib Kheraj Purchases 40,000 Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($106,734.43).

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 208 ($2.64) on Friday. Petershill Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.73). The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 904.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.22.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Petershill Partners’s payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.14) to GBX 256 ($3.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHLL

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.