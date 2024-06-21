NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Louisa Symington Mills Purchases 1,250 Shares

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,508.26).

LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of £737.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,465.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,616.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.41. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.94 ($18.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,714 ($21.78).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

