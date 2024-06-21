NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 292.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.