NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

