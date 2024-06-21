NBC Securities Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 683,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 766,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 80,596 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

