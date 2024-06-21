NBC Securities Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 55.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $114.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.35 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

