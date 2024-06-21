NBC Securities Inc. Has $614,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,303 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.5 %

GSHD stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.