NBC Securities Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,089,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,666,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after acquiring an additional 131,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $89.70 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

