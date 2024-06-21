NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $481.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $488.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.