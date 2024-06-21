NBC Securities Inc. Sells 175 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $89.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

