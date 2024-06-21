Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $235.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.28% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,122.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $146.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

