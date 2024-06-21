Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZIO

VIZIO Stock Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.05. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,377 shares of company stock worth $3,217,108. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.