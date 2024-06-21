Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$7.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$340.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,630.00. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Featured Stories

