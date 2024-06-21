Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 11,165 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

