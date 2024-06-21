New Hampshire Trust Buys 1,092 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,724,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.