Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 178,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 490,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

